The word is speading.
And without even having played a match, the North Georgia United soccer club is gaining momentum.
The newest team in the semipro developmental United Professional Soccer League (UPSL), which is based out of Calhoun, held its second set of tryouts for local players who want to take a shot, whether it's their first or last, at playing at the professional level last Friday night at the Gordon County Recreational Center in Sonoraville and 40 players, from teenagers to guys in their 30s, were on hand to take their best shot.
North Georgia United owner/CEO Jonathan Torres said he was over the moon about the response.
"We were thrilled to see that many people come to the tryouts," Torres said after looking over all the potential players. "It was more than we had at our first tryouts. I think we had 26, 27 players. But we thought we would get a lot of guys, but to get 40 totally surpassed our expectations."
He said having that many people wanting to see if they matched up to what Torres and his staff are looking for sends a message as more and more people hear about the team, which will begin play in September.
"I think it says that people are finding out about the North Georgia United Soccer and they want to be a part of it,"Torres said. "I think it says that people see the potential in what we're doing here with this team. I think it shows that people are excited about having a semipro team in this area and we want to give them a team that showcases the talent in North Georgia and also a team that they can be proud of, so that's the point of these tryouts, to have players from the entire North Georgia area show up to show what they can do."
In fact, so many people showed up and they had a two-hour time limit, that Torres and his staff passed on the drills they had planned and decided to hold 20-minute games and get everyone on the field at least twice.
"Obviously, you would like to have the players go through some drills and see their skills and how fast they are and things like that, but we thought it was best to just divide the players up and see how they look in games, so we went with the mini-games and I think that probably gave us a better idea of just what the players can do because let's face it, the bottom line, is what can they do in games? What can they do when everything is going full speed in game? That's really what it is all about. So I think getting everyone on the field in an actual game to see what they would do in game-type environment was a good thing."
He said conditioning, or lack of, was a problem as they could see a few guys fading early and that's not a good thing, considering the games we held went 20 minutes," Torres said. "Conditioning is the number one thing in these tryouts. You've got to show up in shape and ready to go. I see that as part of the commitment that comes to being part of our program.
"When you found out about the tryouts, did you just start training or have you been training all along and working on your conditioning because you enjoy playing the game. you've got to in good physical shape to play this game and we saw quite a few guys that seemed to really run out of steam early and that's not good. We're looking for guys that can go all 90 minutes and to have guys getting tired a few minutes into a 20-minute game, that's not a good sign as far as being prepared to play.
"We're not some (recreational) team that is just going to show up on Sunday afternoon and kick the all around, this is going to be semiprofessional soccer and we're playing some elite team like Atlanta United's Under-19 team so we're looking for committed players who are ready to go at an elite level."
He said they did find a couple of jewels in the rough though that for now, they want to take a farther look at.
"We did find a couple of players that we're very interestsed that we thought we looked good," Torres said.