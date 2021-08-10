State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler's (R-Rome) battle to kill the "granny cam" bill, which would have barred the use of cameras in nursing homes, was recognized Tuesday by the Georgia Gerontology Society.
"Defeating a bad bill is just as important as passing a good one," said GGS Vice President MaryLea Boatwright Quinn in presenting the society's David Levine Award during their 66th annual conference.
House Bill 605 was coasting to adoption before Hufstetler took up the banner in the Senate. Kathy Floyd, executive director of the Georgia Council on Aging, told the crowd it was "an incredibly hard-fought win" against a politically connected industry.
"It was an effort by providers, nursing homes, to lower their insurance costs," Floyd said. "It would have prevented any cameras except officially out-in-the-open, able-to-lay-a-towel-over, cameras. … And it is coming back, so pay attention.”
Boatwright Quinn said Hufstetler recognized early on that the measure could make it more difficult for relatives of patients to prove abuse or neglect. Even after it was favorably adopted by committee, he kept working with patient advocates to rally lawmakers in opposition.
Hufstetler said the bill was presented as protection for nursing home residents, preventing them from being filmed without their knowledge. it was a question, he said, of ensuring his fellow legislators saw the real issue at stake.
"I talked about how not a single constituent was worried about being protected from the patient next door. They’re worried about their loved one who may have dementia being abused,” he said.
He said some were won over by the Biblical lesson in the Book of Matthew, where Jesus charges his disciples with caring for "the least of my brothers."
"I think we are judged the hardest when we don't take care of the vulnerable," Hufstetler said to applause.
The issue came to the forefront with the case of James Dempsey, a World War II veteran who died in a long term care facility while recovering from hip surgery. His son had placed a hidden camera in his room that apparently showed him pleading for help but being ignored by the staff. Courts in a criminal trial said it was illegally recorded and inadmissible.
Hufstetler said "the real hero" was Atlanta attorney Mike Prieto, who took the issue to the Georgia Supreme Court and won. He also shared an anecdote about later meeting a patient at Redmond Regional Medical Center, where he works as an anesthetist, who turned out to be the -- extremely proud -- father of Prieto.
"What are the odds that somebody in this David and Goliath battle would win in the Supreme Court and I'd meet his father," he laughed.
He brought Prieto with him to the awards ceremony, introducing him as a longtime champion of elderly people who are abused or neglected in nursing homes. Prieto said the Dempsey case is still pending in DeKalb County, but without his family's action, "we would never have known the truth."
"Our appellate court judges are elected too and, as Senator Hufstetler said, there's a tremendous amount of power wielded by industry lobbyists down at the capitol," he said. "This was a power thing Senator Hufstetler went up against."
Boatwright Quinn said HB 605 failed to pass after the Senate added a mitigating amendment the House would not agree to. But it is still alive for the 2022 Georgia General Assembly session.