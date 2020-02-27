LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard was 4-of-12 from 3-point range and scored 25 points help No. 15 Kentucky beat Georgia 88-77 on Thursday night.
Kentucky moved into a tie for third place in the SEC with one game remaining. The top four teams get a double-bye in the conference tournament.
KeKe McKinney’s 3-pointer with 3:37 left gave the Wildcats (21-6, 10-5) an 80-68 lead and they led by double digits the rest of the way.
Kentucky took the largest lead of the game at 43-27 on Jaida Roper’s pair of free throws near the midpoint of the second quarter. The Lady Bulldogs (15-13, 6-9) cut the deficit to 67-62 on the first basket of the four quarter, but the Wildcats outscored Georgia 21-10 to match their largest lead before the Bulldogs closed the game on a 5-0 run.
Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 22 points. Maya Caldwell scored 18, Gabby Connally added 14 and Shaniya Jones had 10.
Basketball
Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auctionNEW YORK — Some notable Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman’s Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April.
Julien’s Auctions said Thursday that the items would be up for sale on April 30 as part of its annual sports auction that includes a silver medal from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner’s medal.
Bryant’s items were already being planned for auction when he, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
The Lakers uniforms up for sale are one worn during the 2000 NBA Finals, with his original No. 8. The other uniform was from his 2007 season, when his number was 24.
Darren Julien, Julien’s Auctions’ president and CEO, said the Bryant items were being sold by a collector in Kentucky.
MLB
Danley becomes first black umpire named crew chiefNEW YORK — Kerwin Danley became the first African American umpire crew chief in Major League Baseball when a series of promotions, additions and retirements were announced Thursday.
The 58-year-old Danley has worked two World Series and 10 other postseason rounds, along with two All-Star Games. He called his first game in the majors in 1992 and was hired to the MLB staff in 1998.
The moves also included Alfonso Marquez being elevated to the first Hispanic crew chief in MLB history born outside the United States and second overall.
Crew chiefs Jeff Kellogg, Dana DeMuth, Gary Cederstrom and Mike Everitt retired. Kellogg and Everitt will move into jobs as MLB umpire supervisors.
Dan Iassogna and Jim Reynolds were promoted to crew chiefs.
Tennis
Resurgent Clijsters given wild card for Indian WellsINDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Kim Clijsters was given a wild card into next month’s BNP Paribas Open, another step in her comeback at age 36.
The four-time major winner won in 2003 and 2005 at Indian Wells before retiring nearly eight years ago. Clijsters hasn’t competed at the tournament in the Southern California desert since 2011.
The mother of three lost to Garbine Muguruza in straight sets this month in Dubai in her comeback match.
Also Thursday, tournament officials said Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal received wild cards into the men’s doubles draw for the two-week event that starts March 9.
Djokovic will play with Viktor Troicki, whom he teamed with this year to help Serbia win the ATP Cup. Djokovic reached the doubles semifinals at Indian Wells last year. Nadal will play with fellow Spaniard Marc Lopez. They won at Indian Wells in 2010 and 2012.
Golf
Italian duo cleared of having virus, allowed into Oman OpenMUSCAT, Oman — Cleared of having a widely spreading virus and reinstated to the field at the last minute, Italian golfers Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari were under par at the Oman Open before darkness brought an end to their first rounds on Thursday.
By then, their compatriot, Guido Migliozzi, had shot 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead in the European Tour event.
In the latest event to be impacted by the coronavirus that has infected more than 81,000 people globally and killed more than 2,750, mostly in China, Gagli exhibited flu-like symptoms Wednesday and was isolated as a precaution. Molinari was, too, because he had been sharing a hotel room with his countryman, although he showed no signs of illness.
The Omani Ministry of Health reported early Thursday that Gagli had not tested positive for the virus, and the European Tour said Gagli and Molinari could be added to the Oman Open field “due to these exceptional circumstances.”
They teed off at 1.30 p.m. local time in the final group in an extended 146-man field. Gagli was 3 under and Molinari 2 under when play was suspended for the day with both having played 17 holes. Another three players were yet to complete their opening rounds.