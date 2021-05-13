Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville will host a pop-up artist market on Saturday.
The Paradise Pop-Up Artist Market will feature around 10 local and area artists displaying and selling their work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission to the event is free.
Art will include paintings, found-object sculpture, pottery, prints, mosaics, wood carvings and other forms of arts and craft.
Guests can also tour Paradise Garden and general Garden admission applies: $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students, free for members and Chattooga County residents.