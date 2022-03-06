For Mark Wohlers, the highlight of his Major League Baseball pitching career was getting the final out to win the 1995 World Series for the Atlanta Braves.
He says his proudest individual accomplishment, though, was born of failure.
“I had reached the point where I couldn’t hit water if I fell out of the boat. It was a huge challenge, but I took it head-on and came back. I don’t know how many pitchers, if any, have come back from that,” said the now-52-year-old Wohlers.
Wohlers was talking about “the yips,” or as it’s also called, “Steve Blass Disease,” named for the former Pittsburgh Pirates pitching star who inexplicably lost his ability to direct his pitches. When the muscles seem to forget the repetitive movements that guide throwing notion, and a ballplayer can’t execute the basic skill needed to even play catch, his career can be ruined.
That almost happened to Wohlers, a 1996 All-Star who not only retired the final Cleveland batter to win the ’95 World Series, but had, in his rookie season in 1991, pitched two innings of a combined no-hitter.
But in the latter part of a career that included stops in Cincinnati, in New York with the Yankees and in Cleveland, Wohlers rediscovered his ability to control the baseball.
“When that (wildness) happens, it’s definitely mental, but (to overcome it) you have to lie to yourself and convince yourself it’s a physical problem. It was a tough battle,” Wohlers said.
“Just throwing a ball is something you take for granted all your life, and then you can’t, and you ask yourself, what the heck is going on?”
In 1999, Wohlers’ career hit its nadir. He pitched in only two games, retired two batters and walked six. The Braves traded him to the Reds, which Wohlers now calls a blessing in disguise.
By his final season in 2002, Wohlers had lowered his ratio of walks per nine innings to 3.3, a favorable number for any pitcher but excellent for someone who threw so hard. For one afflicted by “the yips” just a few years earlier, it was all but unprecedented.
Wohlers’ resiliency was only part of a remarkable story made possible by a blinding fastball. In 1995 spring training, one pitch was clocked at 103 mph, which still stands as the third-highest fastball on record.
In some ways, growing up in Holyoke was a disadvantage for this aspiring major league right-hander, but an advantage in others.
“Baseball is a year-round sport in the South and West, and, of course, you can’t do that in New England. So in some ways, I was behind when I entered pro ball,” he said. “But some of those other guys had thrown so many pitches in so many innings that they burst onto the scene and shined, but it caught up to them. For me, it paid off by being healthy and reliable later on.”
Wohlers does admire workhorses, and he disapproves of the modern pitching strategy of lifting starters after 75 or fewer pitches. Having pitched with National Baseball Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, who produced masterpieces of eight or nine innings, he savors the drama of pitchers battling the same hitters multiple times in a game.
And even though Wohlers was a reliever in the majors, he knows what he’s talking about. In one high school tournament game, he threw 225 pitches.
“There were probably quite a few times I got up to 200. I’d walk the bases loaded and then strike out the side,’’ he said with a chuckle.
Wohlers retired at age 32 after the 2002 season. Durable for most of his career, with 213 of his 533 career games logged in one three-year stretch from 1995-97, he needed Tommy John elbow surgery twice.
“After my last surgery, my first son was born,” he said. “Rather than go through another rehab, I decided I wanted to spend more time with my family.”
Never interested in a post-playing baseball career, other than to coach his kids’ teams, Wohlers now works in real estate in the Atlanta area. He stays in touch with several former teammates.
In 2011, Wohlers’ home was destroyed by fire. He credits his wife, Kimberly, for saving his life and that of their three children. The episode shaped his outlook on life in a way that remains to this day.
“Everything we had bought, collected or received as gifts, all our memorabilia, was burned to ashes. But my wife got our kids out of the house,” Wohlers said. “She said everything important was in our car, and she was right.”
Perhaps three moments best define Mark Wohlers’ post-Holyoke career: the World Series title; the comeback; and the fire. They speak not only to the ups and downs of life, but of the very human ability to enjoy the best moments, and not be defeated by those that test the soul.
“Getting that World Series last out is something you dream about as a kid. Coming back from the yips is part of my story, but I came back in a way very few guys do,” he said.
“And the fire showed what’s really important. All of that stuff that burned had been proudly displayed, but in the end, it’s just stuff.”