How to keep outdoor living areas safe

Outdoor living spaces are wildly popular. Homeowners are urged to prioritize safety when designing and enjoying outdoor entertaining areas at their homes.

 Special

Outdoor living spaces are a wildly popular trend.

A 2021 survey conducted on behalf of the International Casual Furnishings Association and American Home Furnishings Alliance found that 90% of individuals surveyed felt outdoor living spaces are more valuable than ever. That popularity was evident during the pandemic, during which 23% of respondents indicated they bought new furniture while 18% acknowledged building a deck.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In