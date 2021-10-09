If your organization is looking for help, please submit the information to How To Help, Roman Record, P.O. Box 1633, Rome, Ga. 30162, or email it to RomanRecord@RN-T.com (include “How To Help” or “Volunteers” in subject line).
Pruitt Health Hospice is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to provide companionship and support for patients. No experience necessary. Call Chaplain George Nix for more information. 706-236-4704.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 444999.
The Salvation Army, 317 E. First Ave., is seeking donations of children’s and adult diapers, feminine products, deodorant, razors, wash cloths, dish cloths, personal wipes, shower shoes and flip flops, notebooks and pens, water bottles, backpacks, bus passes and cold weather items such as coats, blankets, hats, sleeping bags, etc.
Assured Hospice Care is currently seeking volunteers to visit with hospice patients in the Calhoun and Rome communities. Training is provided. Interested persons can call 770-387-9578 or visit www.assured-hospice.com.
PruittHealth Hospice in Rome and Calhoun is looking for people of vision and empathy who wish to make a difference in their community one person at a time. As a hospice volunteer, you will receive training and support for your role in helping those with life limiting illness to have quality of life during their last days. If you have a heart for others and wish to be of service, please contact Marion LeRoy at 706-506-6592 or by email at MLeRoy@pruitthealth.com for the Rome office or Aspen Bray at 706-602-9546 or by email at AMBray@pruitthealth.com for the Calhoun office.
Summit Quest and The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program are working together to help provide cancer patients with free rides to treatment. Volunteer drivers are needed to donate a few hours of their time each month transporting people from their community to local medical centers. The American Cancer Society screens and trains all volunteer drivers and coordinates the rides for patients. Volunteer drivers must have a valid driver’s license, good driving record, access to a safe and reliable vehicle, computer access and proof of car insurance. For more information or to volunteer call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org/drive.
Floyd Medical Center is seeking gift shop associates for Floyd and Polk Counties, thrift shop associates for Floyd Medical Auxiliary on Thursdays and patient liaison volunteers. Applicants must be over 18 and willing to attend training. Contact Carolyn Falcitelli at CFalcitelli@floyd.org or 706-509-5109.
Floyd Felines is looking for responsible, caring people over the age of 18 with no police record to help transport, foster, feed and clean the cages at Pet Sense, fundraise and assist with public relations projects. If you would like to help make a difference in the lives of Floyd County kitties, please “like” our Facebook page “Floyd Felines and Friends” or contact 762-847-0228 for more information or to sign up to help.
Habitat ReStore, 95 Three Rivers Drive, needs volunteers to greet and assist customers, organize store items, answer the phones and help at the cash register. Set your own schedule — work a few hours a week or more — all help is appreciated. Funds raised by the ReStore go to help Habitat build more homes in the community. The ReStore is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Taylor Burkett, office manager, at 706-378-0030.
Floyd County is in a crisis with the number of children in foster care. To become involved, contact 706-235-2272 or visit floydcasa.org.
Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Foster Care Program is recruiting individuals and couples to provide safe and stable foster homes for children waiting in Georgia’s foster system. Information sessions are held on the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Rome office, 336 Broad St., Ste. 200. For more information contact Laura Fowler at 706-512-7777 or lfowler@lsga.org.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other public events in Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Polk and Walker counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit www.redcross.org/nwga.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission GeorgiaCares program has multiple opportunities to fit various skills and interests to help those on Medicare, have loved ones on Medicare or simply want to help people with Medicare. Training, supervision and support provided. Work as part of a team and the hours are flexible. Call Northwest Georgia regional Commission GeorgiaCares at 1-866-552-4464, option no. 4 to learn more.
Compassionate Paws needs volunteers interested in visiting with their animals (dogs, cats, bird, guinea pigs, rabbits) to nursing homes, hospitals, hospice, schools and libraries. Volunteer handlers and animals must become Registered Pet Partners in order to receive the training and screening is needed to safely and effectively share that special animal spirit. If interested, please contact D’Ann Downey at ddowneywarley@comcast.net or 706 237-6273.
The Rome-Floyd County Humane Society is asking for donations of dog food and cat food. Donations can be left at its office, 518 Broad St., Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Good Neighbor Ministries Rome, 208 E. Second St., is seeking donations of children’s diapers, sizes 4, 5, and 6. Donations may be dropped off during business hours of Monday through Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Little River Canyon National Preserve depends heavily on volunteers to serve the quarter to half million visitors that visit the park every year. Volunteers provide information to visitors in the Little River Canyon Center and at Little River Falls. Working positions for maintenance, visitor safety, trail monitoring, litter pickup and educational assistants are available. The park provides free uniforms, specific safety equipment and materials as needed. For more information call Larry Beane at Little River Canyon National Preserve 256-845-9605 or visit www.nps.gov/liri.