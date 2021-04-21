How many more have died since George Floyd? I lost count. I had to look it up.
George Floyd, 46 / May 25, 2020
1. Damian Daniels, 31 / Aug. 25, 2020: a combat veteran shot during a mental health crisis.
2. Jonathan Price, 31 / Oct. 3, 2020: shot at a gas station after stopping to help intervene in a domestic dispute.
3. Walter Wallace Jr., 27 / Oct. 26, 2020: shot during a mental health crisis.
4. Frederick Cox, 18 / Nov. 8, 2020: shot by police while attending a funeral.
5. Casey Goodson Jr., 23 / Dec. 4, 2020: shot six times as he entered his home, carrying sandwiches.
6. Joshua Feast, 22 / Dec. 9, 2020: shot in the back while running away, posing no threat.
7. Andre’ Hill, 47 / Dec. 22, 2020: shot while holding his cellphone.
8. Patrick Warren Sr., 52 / Jan. 10, 2021: shot during a mental health crisis.
9. Marvin D. Scott III, 26 / March 14, 2021: arrested during a mental health crisis, died due to use of excessive force.
10. Daunte Wright, 20 / April 11, 2021: pulled over for a minor traffic violation, shot.
This is not the entire list. There are several more who have been killed since Mr. Floyd died, not to mention the hundreds before his death.