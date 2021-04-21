How many more have died since George Floyd? I lost count. I had to look it up.

George Floyd, 46 / May 25, 2020

1. Damian Daniels, 31 / Aug. 25, 2020: a combat veteran shot during a mental health crisis.

2. Jonathan Price, 31 / Oct. 3, 2020: shot at a gas station after stopping to help intervene in a domestic dispute.

3. Walter Wallace Jr., 27 / Oct. 26, 2020: shot during a mental health crisis.

4. Frederick Cox, 18 / Nov. 8, 2020: shot by police while attending a funeral.

5. Casey Goodson Jr., 23 / Dec. 4, 2020: shot six times as he entered his home, carrying sandwiches.

6. Joshua Feast, 22 / Dec. 9, 2020: shot in the back while running away, posing no threat.

7. Andre’ Hill, 47 / Dec. 22, 2020: shot while holding his cellphone.

8. Patrick Warren Sr., 52 / Jan. 10, 2021: shot during a mental health crisis.

9. Marvin D. Scott III, 26 / March 14, 2021: arrested during a mental health crisis, died due to use of excessive force.

10. Daunte Wright, 20 / April 11, 2021: pulled over for a minor traffic violation, shot.

This is not the entire list. There are several more who have been killed since Mr. Floyd died, not to mention the hundreds before his death.

Recommended for you