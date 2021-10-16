October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we want to highlight that nearly 35.1% of Georgia women and 39.9% of Georgia men experience intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking.
And this is why Hospitality House for Women is prepared to heighten Rome-Floyd County’s knowledge of Domestic Violence through events for everyone, break down barriers for victims, and shine a light on the issue that is so bright, there’s no nook or cranny in which it can hide.
Hospitality House for Women plays an integral role in our community response to Intimate Partner Violence by providing resources and support for Survivors in Floyd County.
The Hospitality House’s largest annual fundraiser is the Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event that happens each year in October. This spirited event not only raises funds for the Hospitality House for Women and our services that have been offered to victims/survivors of domestic violence in Floyd County for more than 40 years but also provides the community with an opportunity to have hard discussions surrounding Intimate Partner Violence.
“Hospitality House has been fortunate to receive tremendous support from Rome-Floyd County for many years and for that we are extremely grateful,” said HH Executive Director, Lynn Rousseau. “We’d like to reach out to those who may not be familiar with our mission and our services to feel welcome to join us for our events in October and get involved in the fight against the cycle of domestic violence.”
Hospitality House invites the community to get involved and get loud about the issue of domestic violence; after all, silence only fuels the violence. All are encouraged to participate in the scheduled events for October; join in the movement to fight the cycle of abuse.
The following activities are part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month:
Annual Candlelight Vigil Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
Location: Rotary Plaza
We will honor those who’ve lost their lives to domestic violence, as well as give voice to those who have survived. Beginning at 6:00 pm, at Rotary Plaza, a survivor will share her story of struggle and survival in the face of Domestic Violence, and as we light our small flames, we’ll honor the names of those lost. This event is free and open to the public; no registration is required.
Walk A Mile in Her Shoes Oct. 22, 11 a.m.
Location: Rotary Plaza
Promotes awareness and support for domestic violence victims. Men are encouraged to wear their best women’s shoes and march down Broad Street to demonstrate support for this cause. This event solidifies the fact that Domestic Violence is not just a “women’s issue.” In solidarity and stylish stride, we march against gender violence. Registration and festivities will begin at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
We are so excited to add the First Annual Grand Marshall Challenge to the Walk this year. Whomever raises the most money will be named the Grand Marshall Champion and will lead our Walk in the Roman Chariot.
Challengers are Josh Kerce, Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson, Lee Niedrach, Stephanie Terry Nichols and Luke Martin.
You can donate and support your favorite challenger with the link below. Make sure you write their name in the comment section.
For more information, visit www.hospitalityhouseforwomen.org/donate.