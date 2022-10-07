Suddenly, everyone in Region 7-5A looks like a playoff contender.

Hiram scored 34 points in the second half Friday night and erased three different Calhoun leads to stun the Yellow Jackets, 44-34, at Phil Reeve Stadium.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In