Hornets stun Jackets in battle of the bees Oct 7, 2022 54 min ago

Suddenly, everyone in Region 7-5A looks like a playoff contender.

Hiram scored 34 points in the second half Friday night and erased three different Calhoun leads to stun the Yellow Jackets, 44-34, at Phil Reeve Stadium.

The win by Hiram means that after two weeks of league play, four teams, including Calhoun, are 1-1 and Dalton, thanks to a 28-7 victory over Woodland Friday night, is the current league leader at 2-0.