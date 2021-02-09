Located off Lafayette Road on Cleburn Street is a quaint area that was developed by the Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council.
“I selected this area for ‘Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve’ because it was an area of the city that needed revitalization,” council member Paula Stinnett said.
In 2016 Stinnett began the organization that would provide the volunteers who changed a dark, swampy canvas into the beautifully tranquil park.
“We have been blessed to have so many organizations volunteer both their employees and material assets to the park,” said Stinnett.
VCC Chairman Ret. Navy Chief Jerry W. Haymons commented, “We knew that we wanted this place to be a special place for thought and reflection.”
Honor Park boasts a 35-foot lighted flagpole displaying the American flag and the POW/MIA flag.
The flag is the central focus. Surrounding it are the trees and monuments representing the six branches of military service: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force.
“When Council Lady Stinnett designed Honor Park, she placed the military around the flag to symbolize their importance as the first line of strength in our country,” stated Haymons. “The second line of trees and monuments represent our other lines of support: police, firefighters, EMS.”
Other trees and monuments have been added to Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve, including Purple Heart, WAC (Women's Army Corp.), Killed in Action (KIA), Missing in Action (MIA), and Prisoner of War (POW).
Also, visitors can see the Gold Star Garden, For the Fallen Garden, and Missing Man Chair. A large yellow ribbon adorns the huge oak tree fondly referred to as “The General”.
“Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve represents all who serve our country, people, and our land. Literally, from sea to shining sea,” Stinnett said. “The pavers surrounding the flag are placed in honor of military, police, fire fighters, EMS, elected officials, nurses, clergy, and even a mother, the most important servant!”
Events in Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve have been well-received by the community. “I speak to many veterans who visit from other states as well as those who live nearby,” said Haymons, “Some come to sit, others to exercise, many decide to be a part of the FTO VCC.”
This organization now has over 30 dedicated members.
“No one can do everything, but everyone can do something,” said Stinnett, who began to detail the efforts of individuals including those who bring chairs and are there for support and safety of others.
“We can be working in the heat, digging a drainage ditch, when a disabled veteran will walk up with a bottle of water. I can’t help but stop and think how fortunate we are to have those who live to serve all their lives,” said Chairman Haymons.