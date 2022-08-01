Opening this week or next? The new Dairy Queen at 4075 Martha Berry in Armuchee looks ready for blizzard season. The latest update on Facebook last week states: "We spent the day today cleaning and getting the store ready to start training - hopefully next week!" Hours: 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Return of East Rome Popeye's: The restaurant on Turner McCall has spent most of the past two weeks getting key repairs made following that bizarre truck wreck. The new menu board is up.
Late August for Rock N Roll Sushi: Coming soon to 208 Broad St. (former Bistro), look for the Rome location to open by month's end. Hiring is under way and alcohol serving permits are in hand.
Education
Back to school, too: St. Mary's Catholic School, Thursday; Unity Christian School, Aug. 9; Floyd County Schools students return Aug. 10; Georgia Highlands, Aug. 13 (Saturday, class for some students); Darlington, Aug. 15; Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Aug. 15; Berry College and Shorter University, Aug. 22.
Meet the new bosses: A busy month ahead for Rome City Schools, first with a superintendent selection and then the appointment of a new principal for Rome High... This also will be the first semester opening for Mike Hobbs, the new president at Georgia Highlands College (he started his new assignment July 1).
Politics
Qualifying for Rome Board of Education special election. The race is on the Nov. 8 ballot. Toni Blanchard was appointed to the seat John Uldrick vacated as he took on new duties with a metro Atlanta church. Candidate qualifying is Aug. 15-19, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with City Clerk Joe Smith. The qualifying fee is $126, which is 3% of a board of education member’s annual salary.
Moved to September: The normal Republican rally held in August will be in September this year and held at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
Sports
High school football: Aug. 19 is the date of the first games but we'll see a few scrimmages before then.
Colleges: Berry Vikings and Shorter Hawks don't start football until Labor Day weekend. The same with Georgia and Georgia Tech.
The Rome Braves will play until Sept. 11 this year, a week later than normal. The Braves remain in first place, key to a bid to the South Atlantic League post season.