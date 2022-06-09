The Rome Shakespeare Festival returns this week to Town Green. On tap this season:
6:45 p.m. “Timon of Athens” is a young actors production.
Following that is “As You Like It.”
Also scheduled:
Thursday: Bair Ballet.
Friday: Live band.
Saturday: Baritone opera singer Dr. Yuman Lee.
Sunday: Exchange Club Family Resource Center will be offering poetry readings.
Food and drink vendors will be set up on the Town Green by 5 p.m. on different nights. They include El Arco Mexican food truck, Speakcheesy and Newby Winery. Mahli’s gourmet popcorn and Frio’s Gourmet Popsicles will be at the Town Green every night.
Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or picnic blankets. There is also an option to rent a table which staff will set up each night. That information is available on the festival’s website, romeshakespearefestival.com. (Thanks to Severo Avila).
FRIDAY
Food Truck Friday set for June 10 at Rome First United Methodist Church parking lot. One Community United’s Faith Leaders will host a FoodTruck Friday event where youth, ages 12-18, can come and enjoy live entertainment and food to purchase from local food trucks.
This social will take place from 5 until 8 p.m. at the parking lot of the Wilder Center at 202 E. Third Ave.
One Community United helped form a downtown task force in December to begin addressing issues of creating safe spaces and activities for Rome teens. Amongst others, the task force is made up of local faith leaders including Dr. Robert Brown of Rome First United Methodist, Dr. Jimmy Gentry of Garden Lakes Baptist, Rev. Carey Ingram of Lovejoy Baptist Church, Dr. Bernard Young of Thankful Baptist Church and Rome City Commissioner Bonny Askew.
One Community United seeks racial harmony and the melding of distinct and separate communities into a more united community. We seek a community where peace and harmony prevail, and fear and mistrust are dispelled.
SATURDAY
The Kevin Gurley Scholarship Foundation plans a block party on June 11 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. to raise funds for the foundation named after the popular Armuchee businesssman who lost his life on Allatoona's waters almost two years ago. Live music, games, a dunking booth, boiled peanuts and kettle corn and other activities are set for Selman's Country Store/Ole Tymer BBQ at 4512 Martha Berry Highway.