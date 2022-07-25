From a media release: Bartow County Fire and Emergency Service crews spent overnight Saturday and much of Sunday containing a blaze that destroyed North Georgia Tire Service. It was part of a busy weekend for firefighters.
On Saturday night, around 10:40, fire crews were dispatched to 161 Criss Black Road, the base of North Georgia Tire Services, in reference to a commercial structure fire. The initial caller reported the building was approximately 50 percent involved, with fire visible on the roof and several explosions heard. The building, approximately 30,000 square feet, was filled with commercial tires.
Crews were on scene overnight and all day Sunday. Approximately 20 firefighters remained on scene on Sunday, working with the environmental authorities, Marion Environmental Services and Bartow County Public Works. Because of the building's collapse,
heavy equipment was brought in to assist with removing the roofing so that the remainder of the fire could be extinguished. There were no injuries but the business was a total loss. Crews were able to contain the fire to the building and kept it from spreading to nearby cargo trucks and businesses.
As of Monday morning, crews were due back at the scene along with investigators to continue to extinguish the fire and to begin fire investigation.
Also over the weekend:
At 10:17 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to report of a residential structure fire at 49 Howell Bend Road NW in Adairsville. Crews arrived to find a doublewide mobile home with fire and smoke showing. The homeowner stated that they were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm in the house. The house received moderate damage due to smoke and water damage. The fire was extinguished, no injuries were reported.
Earlier Sunday, the agency responded to report of a residential structure fire at 305 Penn Station Way SE, Cartersville. The caller reported the townhome next door was on fire and smoke was coming into her house. BCFES crews arrived to find that only the fence was on fire and some of the back porch. The fire was extinguished, and the house received no damage. The scene was turned back over to the homeowner.
And on Sunday afternoon, at 3:20, crews were dispatched to 3434 Pine Log Rd NE in Rydal in reference to a fire with a structure endangered. The caller reported there was a lawnmower on fire between two houses. Crews arrived to find just a lawnmower on fire. The fire was extinguished before any damage could be done to any residential structures. The scene was turned back over to the owner.