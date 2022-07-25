From a media release: Bartow County Fire and Emergency Service crews spent overnight Saturday and much of Sunday containing a blaze that destroyed North Georgia Tire Service. It was part of a busy weekend for firefighters.

On Saturday night, around 10:40, fire crews were dispatched to 161 Criss Black Road, the base of North Georgia Tire Services, in reference to a commercial structure fire. The initial caller reported the building was approximately 50 percent involved, with fire visible on the roof and several explosions heard. The building, approximately 30,000 square feet, was filled with commercial tires.

