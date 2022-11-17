Ware Mechanical weather: Your forecast lows Friday through Monday mornings -- 24, 26, 25 and 21. Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:This latest batch of cold air will drop our morning lows to near records -- and at least 11 to 16 degrees below normal for this time of year (37).The forecast:Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.Thursday Night: Patchy frost. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: Patchy frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 26.Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.Saturday Night: Patchy frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 25.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.Sunday Night: Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 21. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Chilly start to the week with even cooler temps due Thursday, Friday. Ware Mechanical weather: Wind advisory in effect; gusts to 40 mph possible today, Up to 2 inches of rain -- and then a colder weekend. Ware Mechanical weather: 1.40 inches of rain so far. Temperatures dropping with a high Saturday near 60. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 10 this morning. Look for 29 degrees Sunday morning and 28 early Monday. A trace of rain late this morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Two-thirds of an inch of ran today; 27 degrees Thursday morning; 24 degrees Friday morning. Today's Weather Right Now 30° Clear Humidity: 88% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:15:25 AM Sunset: 05:35:12 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine. High 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies following extended illness New college and career readiness data show some Georgia students unprepared Kevin Tanner returning to state government State & Region Ossoff: ICE detainees in Georgia subjected to invasive and unwanted medical procedures Fulton County judge blocks Georgia’s abortion ban U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp