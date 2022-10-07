Ware Mechanical weather: You'll want a coat to wear to church Sunday as overnight lows will be in the 40s. Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Our highs will drop by 10 degrees between today and Saturday with lows of 43 forecast Sunday morning.The forecast:Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Cooler weekend ahead with highs in the mid 70s, lows in the mid 40s. Ware Mechanical weather: Flashback to the 80s through Friday; low 70s for the weekend. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 70s, low 80s this week under mostly sunny skies. Ware Mechanical weather: Expect fall's finest weather for this week's Coosa Valley Fair. Ware Mechanical weather: Another gusty day with plenty of sunshine, high of 76. Today's Weather Right Now 50° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 13% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:39:53 AM Sunset: 07:16:38 PM Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region State Supreme Court hears arguments on Spaceport Camden referendum Walker raises more than $12 million in third quarter Kemp campaign reports almost $29M in third-quarter fundraising State & Region Ex-husband of former state employee admits guilt in fraud scheme New report: Georgia 13th in nation for amount of toxic chemicals dumped in waterways Candidates for lieutenant governor hit the airwaves