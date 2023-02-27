The latest:
A trace of rain today: The next serious rain looks like Thursday into Friday; at least an inch-plus. We've seen 4.61 inches since Feb. 1.
A trace of rain today: The next serious rain looks like Thursday into Friday; at least an inch-plus. We've seen 4.61 inches since Feb. 1.
Wind advisory Monday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.; gusts to 40 mph. Winds of 15 to 35 mph possible as well. From the weather service: "Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."
Monday: A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.