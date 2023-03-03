The latest:
A dicey forecast this afternoon: Out highest chances of storms will be from noon until 6 p.m. Rainfall will be under a quarter of a inch.
From the National Weather Service: An enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms is in effect for far NW Georgia and a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) is in effect for the remainder of north and central Georgia. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected along a cold front across North and Central Georgia this afternoon. The primary threats are damaging wind gusts and an isolated strong tornado or two.
Wind advisory set for 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. High near 74. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
