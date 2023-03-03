The latest:
Today: Wind advisory set for 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Today: Wind advisory set for 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
From the National Weather Service: "A conditional severe risk exists Friday despite a very supportive environment for severe weather. If storms can develop with a front moving in late Friday morning into the afternoon, damaging winds and tornadoes would be the main risk. However, upper level support is waning ... thus the support for storms to develop decreases with time."
Outlook: Showers and thunderstorms are expected across North and Central Georgia on Friday along a cold front. Thunderstorms may become strong to severe, with the primary threats being damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two.
Friday: A chance of showers before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny. High 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.