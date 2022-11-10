The latest:
We should see winds and gusts kicking up by midday if not earlier with the rain due late afternoon through Friday morning. Up to two inches possible.
We should see winds and gusts kicking up by midday if not earlier with the rain due late afternoon through Friday morning. Up to two inches possible.
Wind advisory now through 7 p.m. Friday: Expect winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 11pm. Low around 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Veterans Day: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.