Spring begins at 5:24 this afternoon but it will take a few days to feel right. More cold remains in the immediate forecast.
A Freeze Warning will remain in effect for north and central Georgia until 11 a.m. Monday.
A Freeze Watch has been issued for north Georgia and portions of central Georgia for late Monday night into Tuesday morning, where sub-freezing temperatures will be possible once again.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Plenty of sunshine. Hard freeze expected. High 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
