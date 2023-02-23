We set a record high on Wednesday -- 83 degrees, breaking the old record of 79 set on Feb. 22, 2018.
We should do it again, or at least tie the existing record of 82, today as well.
The normal high for this time of year is 58 degrees.
We'll see very light rain today through Sunday as well, less than a tenth of an inch each day.
Stats: The Weather Channel
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 1am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Near record high temperatures. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
