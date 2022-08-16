Rainfall amounts from Wednesday through Saturday are forecast to be from 2.5 to over 4 inches across the forecast area, with the highest values concentrated across the Atlanta and Athens metro areas through the east central portions of the forecast area.
The forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.