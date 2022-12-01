Ware Mechanical weather: Watch that wind chill this morning; perfect weather this evening for the Christmas parades. Dec 1, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:A more Christmas-feeling for tonight's Rome parade starting at 6:30 p.m. Look for 43 degrees under very clear skies. The downtown Cartersville parade begins at 6 p.m.The forecast:Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Updated: Ware Mechanical weather: Heavy rain, storms start tonight and continues into midday Wednesday. Look for a high of 70 today, 54 by Thursday. Ware Mechanical weather: 3.25 inches of rain since 8 p.m. Tuesday; roads OK so far. Almost 600 customers without power at 10 a.m. Ware Mechanical weather: Low 60s today, 68 on Tuesday -- but evening/overnight rain a concern. Ware Mechanical weather: Rain moving out but could be back Tuesday afternoon, evening ( Christmas parade). Ware Mechanical weather: Cloudy and 66 today; some storms, more than a half inch of rain overnight;. Today's Weather Right Now 35° Clear Humidity: 57% Cloud Coverage: 41% Wind: 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:28:18 AM Sunset: 05:30:35 PM Today Partly cloudy. High 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Overcast. A few sprinkles possible. High 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New dirty dozen report highlights how Georgians have acted to protect state’s waterways Georgia lawmakers shelve controversial proposals on electric vehicles First bill of next year’s General Assembly session targets Georgia’s abortion ban State & Region Georgia Power rate hike request draws pushback from public Georgia Senate Democrats reelect Gloria Butler minority leader Asian American Pacific Islander lawmakers form caucus in General Assembly