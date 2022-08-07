Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 80s for most of the week ahead with a little rain each day. Aug 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:A little cooler this week with highs mostly in the upper 80s. Light rain each day with perhaps a half-inch on Thursday.The forecast:Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Triple-digit heat index due again today but a tad cooler to start the week. Ware Mechanical weather: Heat index could hit 100 today -- but maybe a little break by Monday. Today's Weather Right Now 70° Sunny Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 33% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:56:05 AM Sunset: 08:36:06 PM Today Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year Georgia lawmakers looking for transparency, accountability from development authorities Federal court: Georgia’s Public Service Commission voting system dilutes Black vote and must change State & Region Senate study committee looks at how to fix homelessness Fuel prices driving up school busing costs in Georgia – but new technologies offer savings Former state senator appointed to Statewide Business Court bench