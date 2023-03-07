Another beautacious day on the way but back to normal Thursday as an inch of rain closes out the week.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Partly cloudy skies. High 77F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.