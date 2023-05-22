Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible today through Wednesday.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy with showers. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
