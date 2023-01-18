Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 60s, maybe low 70s today and Thursday with a quarter inch of rain; cooler weekend ahead. Jan 18, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Look for rain later today into Thursday (probably a quarter of an inch max) with gusts as high as 30 mph.The forecast:Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.Wednesday Night: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 58. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Thursday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 68. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Slight chance of snow this morning as cold moves in following stormy Thursday Ware Mechanical weather alert: Tornado watch canceled as Northwest Georgia deals with storm aftermath; 4,000 lost power Ware Mechanical weather: Back to the 50s today, Monday; mid 60s on Tuesday. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 40s today with sunny skies; slightly warmer Sunday and Monday Ware Mechanical weather: Much warmer today and Wednesday with light rain through midday. Today's Weather Right Now 53° Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 94% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:45:33 AM Sunset: 05:56:45 PM Today Foggy this morning followed by occasional showers during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow Rain ending early. Sunny skies in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Health-care needs focus of first day of state budget hearings Georgia House committee chairmanships mix the old with the new Georgia still a red state, Loeffler insists in new report State & Region Georgia ports report growing business in 2022 State economist predicts drop-off in corporate taxes Schools, college campuses draw lion’s share of Kemp’s bond package