High fire danger again with dry conditions, low humidity to start the week.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 72F. Winds light and variable.
