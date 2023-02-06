Ware Mechanical weather: Two beautacious days ahead and then a warmer, wetter Wednesday Feb 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Two nice days of weather ahead, sunny and mid 60s, with low 70s due Wednesday followed by at least a half inch of rain. We've already seen 1.09 inches of rain this month and 14.46 inches since Dec. 1. The forecast:Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55.Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: More than 1.5 inches of rain today into Friday and then wind chills in the teens Saturday morning Ware Mechanical weather: A soggy January ends but another 1.5 inches of rain due Thursday, early Friday Ware Mechanical weather: Gusty day ahead with a wind chill mostly in the upper 30s; overnight low of 24. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory through noon today. A pause in the rain but it roars right back later in the week Ware Mechanical weather: Cold start this morning but warmer days begin Monday (high of 64) Today's Weather Right Now 37° Clear Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 4% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:33:58 AM Sunset: 06:15:43 PM Today Abundant sunshine. High near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New poll shows Georgians support Medicaid expansion, increasing education funding General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law Georgians in Congress renew push to designate Okefenokee a World Heritage Site State & Region Instant runoff voting bill introduced in Georgia House Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment