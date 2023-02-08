From the National Weather Service: "As we approach what is typically the most active part of the year for severe weather (March 1 through May 31), Severe Weather Preparedness Week provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about the dangers of severe weather, as well as knowing how and when to take proper actions when severe weather is expected and hits. P
"Please take the time now to review your home, school, or businesses preparedness plans. Each day is dedicated to a different topic that addresses severe weather preparedness. Throughout the week, the topics to be covered include:
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers likely. High near 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.