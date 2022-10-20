Ware Mechanical weather: This morning's low will be near record territory; freeze warning through 10 a.m. Oct 20, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Freeze warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. The record for Oct. 20 is 27 degrees; the normal low: 47 degrees (The Weather Channel).The forecast:Thursday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Subfreezing temperatures (OK, 31 degrees) due Wednesday, Thursday mornings. Ware Mechanical weather: First freeze warning of the season for Chattooga, Gordon counties on Tuesday morning and then a freeze warning for the region Wednesday morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Freeze warning today until 10 a.m., Wednesday until 10 a.m. Wind chill of 35 so far today. Ware Mechanical weather: A new freeze warning in place for overnight; Wednesday's low was 31, just missing the record. Ware Mechanical weather: Mid 80s today and Sunday; high of 55, low of 31 on Tuesday. Today's Weather Right Now 32° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 23% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:50:20 AM Sunset: 07:00:16 PM Today Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. High 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Record-setting midterms early voting even exceeding presidential early voting Labor commissioner candidates offer different solutions to agency’s ills Abrams launches campaign bus tour State & Region Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term Down-ballot candidates in three statewide races share debate stage Secretary of state candidates debate democracy and elections