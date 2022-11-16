Ware Mechanical weather: The rain ends and a very cold stretch of mornings begins; lows in the low to mid 20s. : Nov 16, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Following almost a half inch of rain on Tuesday, clearing but colder days will close the week. We'll see overnight lows in the low to mid 20s Thursday through Monday mornings.The forecast:Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.Thursday Night: Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51.Friday Night: Patchy frost after 10pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 24.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50.Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Wind advisory in effect; gusts to 40 mph possible today, Up to 2 inches of rain -- and then a colder weekend. Ware Mechanical weather: Chilly start to the week with even cooler temps due Thursday, Friday. Ware Mechanical weather: 1.40 inches of rain so far. Temperatures dropping with a high Saturday near 60. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 10 this morning. Look for 29 degrees Sunday morning and 28 early Monday. A trace of rain late this morning. Ware Mechanical weather: Afternoon high of 49 today, low 50s through Wednesday; rainy Tuesday ahead. Today's Weather Right Now 45° Cloudy Humidity: 78% Cloud Coverage: 63% Wind: 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:14:28 AM Sunset: 05:35:41 PM Today Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny. High 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Ossoff: ICE detainees in Georgia subjected to invasive and unwanted medical procedures Fulton County judge blocks Georgia’s abortion ban U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp State & Region Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff Twelve school districts to pilot new teacher evaluation system ￼ Port of Savannah logs second busiest month ever