Ware Mechanical weather: Temperatures will rise today through Wednesday; mid 90s on the latest full day of summer. Sep 18, 2022

The latest:Tuesday, Wednesday to hit mid 90s before cool down begins.

The forecast:Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.