Ware Mechanical weather: Temperatures to remain about 10 degrees above normal into next week. Nov 2, 2022

The latest:Afternoon highs to remain in the upper 70s through the weekend with a bit of rain possible. Normally our afternoon high is 68 this time of year and a low of 42.

The forecast:
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.