Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area during the afternoon and evening hours each day from Saturday through Tuesday.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.