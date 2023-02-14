Ware Mechanical weather: Sweetheart of a forecast -- sunny and 66 Feb 14, 2023 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Sunny for much of the day with a high in the mid 60s; rain possible later tonight.The forecast:Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light southeast wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Maybe an inch of rain starting Saturday with a trace of snow early Sunday. Ware Mechanical weather: Soggy start to our Sunday but clearing skies by early afternoon. Ware Mechanical weather: Brief break from the rain and cold to start the week; low 70s by Thursday Updated Ware Mechanical weather: An inch or more of rain starting around midday; wind advisory with gusts of 40 mph. Snow possible to our north. Ware Mechanical weather: Spring-like temperatures to tumble into the upper 40s by Saturday Today's Weather Right Now 36° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 40% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:26:37 AM Sunset: 06:23:30 PM Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Senate approves bill requiring mandatory minimums for gang recruitment activities Sports betting bill introduced in Georgia House Bill banning TikTok on state-owned devices advances State & Region Fulton judge blocks release of most of grand jury’s report on Trump’s role in 2020 election Georgia House passes bill to provide TANF benefits to pregnant women Georgia’s education funding formula: It’s complicated