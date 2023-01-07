Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny today, near 60; light rain overnight into Sunday Jan 7, 2023 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Sunny today but rain returns overnight but only a quarter inch or so. High of 60 today, upper 50s on Sunday. The forecast:Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Flood warning issues for Oostanaula as river to crest at 25.2 feet in Rome overnight. Nearly 1,400 still without power Ware Mechanical weather: After some bonus rain in 2022, first real showers of the new year start tonight. Ware Mechanical weather: Rain, maybe overnight storms on the way with a high of 71. Friday's high: 53. Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny but cooler today and Saturday; some rain on the way to end the weekend Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. Clearing with a high of 67; rain returns late Monday into Wednesday Today's Weather Right Now 33° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 41% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:47:10 AM Sunset: 05:46:31 PM Today Partly cloudy. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow Periods of rain. High 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Slow start expected for 2023 General Assembly Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies Bulloch County lands second auto parts supplier for new Hyundai EV plant State & Region Georgia’s medical marijuana program still bogged down Georgia Power’s top executive to head Southern Company Inspector general finds state workers got erroneous unemployment payments during pandemic