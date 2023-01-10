Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny, near 60 today; storms, heavy rain Thursday; chilly weekend follows Jan 10, 2023 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Warming trend continues under clear skies today, Wednesday but more storms in our Thursday forecast. After that: Chilly weekend ahead. The forecast:Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 100%.Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 100%.Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Flood warning issues for Oostanaula as river to crest at 25.2 feet in Rome overnight. Nearly 1,400 still without power Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny with temperatures n the way up before more rain, storms late Thursday Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny but cooler today and Saturday; some rain on the way to end the weekend Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny today, near 60; light rain overnight into Sunday Ware Mechanical weather: Rain, maybe thunderstorms into this afternoon; high of 57. Monday: Sunny and 53 Today's Weather Right Now 32° Clear Humidity: 99% Cloud Coverage: 12% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:47:13 AM Sunset: 05:49:11 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Fulton special grand jury in Trump case completes work 2023 General Assembly kicks off with leadership elections Slow start expected for 2023 General Assembly State & Region Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies Bulloch County lands second auto parts supplier for new Hyundai EV plant Georgia’s medical marijuana program still bogged down