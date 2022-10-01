Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny, mid to upper 70s, with gusts to 20 mph through Sunday. Oct 1, 2022 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Clear skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s into next week.Latest on Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center.The forecast:Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Cooler week ahead; Georgia begins Hurricane Ian preparations today. Ware Mechanical weather: Some rain to start Sunday with more possible later in the week from Tropical Storm Ian. Ware Mechanical weather: All eyes on Ian as category 4 hurricane targets Southwest Florida; Georgia hunkers down. Low to mid 70s through Thursday with some cool nights. Ware Mechanical weather: Georgia prepares for Ian after Florida hit hard. Cooler weekend due with some rain, wind. Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 40s forecast for Thursday morning. We could see 2 inches of rain from Ian Friday into Saturday. Today's Weather Right Now 56° Clear Humidity: 57% Cloud Coverage: 5% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:35:33 AM Sunset: 07:25 PM Today Abundant sunshine. High 78F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Sunny. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Carr, Jordan clash over abortion rights Georgia congressional delegation lobbies Air Force for new Dobbins mission Warnock bill takes aim at requirements limiting EV tax credit State & Region Georgia housing stock failing to keep pace with demand State board meeting at Okefenokee Swamp draws mining project critics Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia