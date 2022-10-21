Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny, mid to upper 70s all weekend after chilly week. Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Gorgeous weekend ahead after first cold snap.The forecast:Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind.Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Subfreezing temperatures (OK, 31 degrees) due Wednesday, Thursday mornings. Ware Mechanical weather: First freeze warning of the season for Chattooga, Gordon counties on Tuesday morning and then a freeze warning for the region Wednesday morning. Ware Mechanical weather: This morning's low will be near record territory; freeze warning through 10 a.m. Ware Mechanical weather: Freeze warning today until 10 a.m., Wednesday until 10 a.m. Wind chill of 35 so far today. Ware Mechanical weather: A new freeze warning in place for overnight; Wednesday's low was 31, just missing the record. Today's Weather Right Now 34° Clear Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 4% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunrise: 07:51:11 AM Sunset: 06:59:05 PM Today Sunny. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda stumps for Warnock Dooley endorses Walker in campaign ad Georgia unemployment remains at record low State & Region Record-setting midterms early voting even exceeding presidential early voting Labor commissioner candidates offer different solutions to agency’s ills Abrams launches campaign bus tour