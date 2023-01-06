Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny but cooler today and Saturday; some rain on the way to end the weekend Jan 6, 2023 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Mostly sunny today and Saturday with rain returning late Saturday. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 50s. The forecast:Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Flood warning issues for Oostanaula as river to crest at 25.2 feet in Rome overnight. Nearly 1,400 still without power Ware Mechanical weather: After some bonus rain in 2022, first real showers of the new year start tonight. Ware Mechanical weather: Rain, maybe overnight storms on the way with a high of 71. Friday's high: 53. Ware Mechanical weather: The rain should clear by midafternoon; New Year's Day looks great -- upper 60s, mostly sunny. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. Clearing with a high of 67; rain returns late Monday into Wednesday Today's Weather Right Now 36° Clear Humidity: 84% Cloud Coverage: 11% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:47:10 AM Sunset: 05:45:42 PM Today Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly sunny skies. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies Bulloch County lands second auto parts supplier for new Hyundai EV plant Georgia’s medical marijuana program still bogged down State & Region Georgia Power’s top executive to head Southern Company Inspector general finds state workers got erroneous unemployment payments during pandemic Audit: Georgia sales tax exemption on manufacturing proving major economic driver