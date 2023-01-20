Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny and mid 50s today and Saturday, followed by another half-inch of rain Jan 20, 2023 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Another half-inch of rain due late Saturday into Sunday as temperatures continue just a few degrees above normal (average highs of 52, lows of 30). The forecast:Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.Sunday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Back to the mid 50s for the weekend with some strong gusts, light rain today Ware Mechanical weather: Upper 40s today with sunny skies; slightly warmer Sunday and Monday Ware Mechanical weather: Back to the 50s today, Monday; mid 60s on Tuesday. Ware Mechanical weather: Much warmer today and Wednesday with light rain through midday. Ware Mechanical weather: Dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. Upper 60s, maybe low 70s today and Thursday with a quarter inch of rain; cooler weekend ahead. Today's Weather Right Now 47° Clear Humidity: 60% Cloud Coverage: 29% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:44:47 AM Sunset: 05:58:41 PM Today Sun and a few passing clouds. High 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Considerable cloudiness. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region State House Speaker Burns undecided on many issues entering first session at helm Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup State opens public comment period on proposed mine near Okefenokee Swamp State & Region Georgia jobless rate stays flat in December Kemp assembles floor leadership team in General Assembly Bruce Thompson promising major changes as he takes over Georgia labor department