A break from another 2.11 inches of rain, which is almost as much rain as we normally get in all of February.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Washington's Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Abundant sunshine. High 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Considerable cloudiness. High 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
