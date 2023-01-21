Rainy outlook
We'll now see more than an inch of rain late Saturday into early Monday with most of it due on Sunday. winds could gust to 20-plus mph.
At least a dozen tornadoes -- all outside our area -- have been confirmed by the National Weather Service following detailed, onsite inspections by storm experts. A line of strong thunderstorms moved into north and central Georgia during the afternoon through the evening on Thursday, January 12th and spawned numerous tornadoes, including several that were long track and significant.
The tornadoes killed two people with another 32 injured. The deadly storms were in the Spalding/Jasper/Newton/Butts area where 10 injuries also were reported..
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Showers, mainly after 10pm. Low around 41. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: Showers. High near 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds light and variable.
Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
