Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny and 80 on Saturday; low of 39 Tuesday morning. Oct 14, 2022

The latest:Sunny and 75 today' a bit warmer Saturday and Sunday. Big cool down starts Monday.

The forecast:Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Today's Weather Right Now 44° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:45:20 AM Sunset: 07:07:32 PM Today Plentiful sunshine. High 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny skies. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.