Ware Mechanical weather: Sunny and 60 today; another soggy Sunday with a half-inch of rain Jan 28, 2023

The latest: Gorgeous day ahead with a half-inch of rain to follow on Sunday.

The forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain before 8am, then showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.