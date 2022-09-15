Ware Mechanical weather: Summer's final weekend will be a warm one: upper 80s, sunny skies. Sep 15, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Fall begins at 9:04 p.m. on Sept. 22 so this will be our final full summer weekend; it will feel about that warm.The forecast:Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Ware Mechanical weather: Quarter-inch of rain likely today, into Sunday. Tuesday morning's low could be in upper 50s. Ware Mechanical weather: Lows in the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings; highs in the 80s. Ware Mechanical weather: A break from the rain -- and the heat, at least Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Ware Mechanical weather: About a half-inch of rain due tonight through Saturday; highs in the low 80s. Developing: Downtown Summerville under water; flood warning for Chattooga River. Flash flood warning for Chattooga, parts of Floyd through 5 p.m. Today's Weather Right Now 61° Clear Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 10% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 07:23:57 AM Sunset: 07:47:16 PM Today Sunny. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny. High near 85F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Former lawmaker confirmed sole judge of Statewide Business Court Warnock, Walker agree to Oct. 14 debate in Savannah State’s latest rural education grants showcase schools’ innovative ideas State & Region COVID and monkeypox rates starting to decline Senate study committee considers how to beef up Georgia’s cybersecurity Georgia man pleads guilty in meth-soaked rug case