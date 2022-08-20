Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible Saturday through next Thursday. Each day, a few storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding and flooding of rivers and streams will also be possible, especially in areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the period.
The forecast:
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.