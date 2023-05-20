Around two-thirds of an inch of rain expected today with storms possible from 8 a.m. into the night. The greatest storm chance is from 6 until 8 p.m. followed by 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
